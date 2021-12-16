Advertisement

Fatal multi-vehicle crash halts I-40 traffic

A multi-vehicle accident reported just after 1 p.m. on Thursday has parts of I-40 backed up for miles, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation officials.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic is backed up on both sides of I-40 following a fatal multi-vehicle accident at mile marker 322 near the Crossville exit, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up for miles in each direction, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi.

One lane is open in each direction.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

