Fatal multi-vehicle crash halts I-40 traffic

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Traffic is backed up on both sides of I-40 following a fatal multi-vehicle accident at mile marker 322 near the Crossville exit, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Traffic is backed up for miles in each direction, according to Tennessee Department of Transportation Spokesperson Mark Nagi.

One lane is open in each direction.

Traffic is backed up for miles on I-40 EB&WB at the 322 MM due to an fatal crash, please use caution in the area or seek an alternate route. pic.twitter.com/a20OUI8hGr — THPCookeville (@THPCookeville) December 16, 2021

This is a developing story.

