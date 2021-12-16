Ice Bears games postponed following unsuitable ice conditions

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday’s Ice Bears game against the Macon Mayhem has been postponed following a break in the compressor which makes the ice surface playable, according to team officials.

“One of my personal worst nightmares is to get this call for our players, staff and fans. However, we truly appreciate all the hard work from the ASM building crew in order to have the floor repaired and ready for Saturday Night’s home game for Santa Con and Cardboard Sled Races among the many great promotions ahead,” said Ice Bears Team President Mike Murray.

Murray told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo that the compressor was repaired but the ice would not be ready in time for Friday night’s matchup.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date and the contest scheduled for Saturday is expected to occur as planned.

We are sad to announce that Friday's game has been postponed. We will still face Macon on Saturday night.



Santa Con and Cardboard Sled Races will take place Saturday night. The Office Holiday Party will be during the make-up date.



Details below:https://t.co/Fg2auaylce — Knoxville Ice Bears (@icebears) December 16, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.