Ice Bears games postponed following unsuitable ice conditions

Ice Bears Team President Mike Murray told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo that the compressor was repaired but the ice would not be ready in time for Friday night’s matchup.
Ice Bears Team President Mike Murray told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo that the compressor was repaired but the ice would not be ready in time for Friday night’s matchup.(Knoxville Ice Bears)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:13 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday’s Ice Bears game against the Macon Mayhem has been postponed following a break in the compressor which makes the ice surface playable, according to team officials.

“One of my personal worst nightmares is to get this call for our players, staff and fans. However, we truly appreciate all the hard work from the ASM building crew in order to have the floor repaired and ready for Saturday Night’s home game for Santa Con and Cardboard Sled Races among the many great promotions ahead,” said Ice Bears Team President Mike Murray.

Murray told WVLT Sports Director Rick Russo that the compressor was repaired but the ice would not be ready in time for Friday night’s matchup.

The game will be rescheduled at a later date and the contest scheduled for Saturday is expected to occur as planned.

