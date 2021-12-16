Locally produced movie set to premier

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A locally produced movie is set to premier in Pigeon Forge. This one explores the theories behind the end of the world.

It’s called WJHC AM and is the second installment of the Smoky Mountain Chronicles. This looks at the Y2K theories and the rapture.

It features local actors and has a sense of horror.

Vinnie Vinyard said it took him month to shoot and edit so the final project could make it to the big screen.

“The rest of us were left behind to deal with the night. It’s a horror comedy that I think asks so pretty good questions about humanity but it’s also funny and scary to boot too,” said Vinyard. “You never know what’s going to happen with these movies. They could be viewed by a couple hundred thousand or they could be a major motion picture. You never know.”

The movie premier will be on December 28th at the Forge Cinemas.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.