Missing woman returned home, brother says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lan Nguyen, the 29-year-old that has been missing since Monday, has returned home, according to her brother.

Law enforcement agencies are still working to verify that she is home, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Nguyen was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 13 after she stopped responding in a group chat with her family.

“Investigators have received several credible tips from the public that have proved helpful in the investigation, and they are pursuing all possible leads,” KPD officials said during the search on Thursday morning. ”At this time, investigators do not have any physical evidence to indicate foul play.”

Missing Knoxville Woman Family and friends tell WVLT Lan Nguyen was last heard from around 3:30 Monday. Wednesday night her friends and family held a prayer vigil at the apartment complex she went missing from. Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

On Thursday, the KPD drone team was conducting an aerial search of the area surrounding the apartment complex.

The family held a prayer vigil on Wednesday to pray for her safe return.

“I don’t think that any of us have been able to process that this is real,” said Thao Nguyen, Lan’s sister. “We’re all just trying to hold onto the hope that she’s okay.”

Nguyen is a stock trader who works from home, her sister said staying home most of the day isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“It doesn’t really make any sense,” said Nguyen.

