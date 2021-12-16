Advertisement

Missing woman returned home, brother says

Lan Nguyen was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 13. She was last seen at Aventine Northshore Apartments, officials announced.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lan Nguyen, the 29-year-old that has been missing since Monday, has returned home, according to her brother.

Law enforcement agencies are still working to verify that she is home, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.

Nguyen was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 13 after she stopped responding in a group chat with her family.

“Investigators have received several credible tips from the public that have proved helpful in the investigation, and they are pursuing all possible leads,” KPD officials said during the search on Thursday morning. ”At this time, investigators do not have any physical evidence to indicate foul play.”

Missing Knoxville Woman

Family and friends tell WVLT Lan Nguyen was last heard from around 3:30 Monday. Wednesday night her friends and family held a prayer vigil at the apartment complex she went missing from.

Posted by WVLT on Wednesday, December 15, 2021

On Thursday, the KPD drone team was conducting an aerial search of the area surrounding the apartment complex.

The family held a prayer vigil on Wednesday to pray for her safe return.

“I don’t think that any of us have been able to process that this is real,” said Thao Nguyen, Lan’s sister. “We’re all just trying to hold onto the hope that she’s okay.”

Nguyen is a stock trader who works from home, her sister said staying home most of the day isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“It doesn’t really make any sense,” said Nguyen.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
Mugshot of Zackariah Julian
Police seize over 50 pounds of Marijuana, stolen gold plated gun from Knoxville man
Candace Parker (Wikicommons)
VFL, WNBA star Candace Parker is married and expecting a baby with wife
I-40E Crash
KPD: Victim identified following crash on I-40
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

One soldier was killed and one is in stable condition following a training crash at Fort...
Soldier dies following Fort Campbell training accident
A message that said “there is a bomb here,” was found in the bathroom at Grainger High School,...
“There is a bomb here” | Bomb threat at Grainger High School
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Plane crash in Alcoa
Two injured in plane crash in Alcoa, investigators on scene