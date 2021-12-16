Advertisement

National Signing Day: Knoxville area students moving to the next level

College football’s early signing period began Wednesday and featured a number of East Tennessee student-athletes moving on to the next level.
By Zack Rickens
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:38 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - College football’s early signing period began Wednesday and featured a number of East Tennessee student-athletes moving on to the next level. Below is a wrap-up of who’s headed where:

POWELL:

Walter Nolen - Texas A&M

FULTON:

Seth Vaughn - Tennessee Tech

Keenan Vaughn - Tennessee Tech

MARYVILLE:

Brayden Hoy - Maryville College

Carson Jones - Furman University

DJ Burks - Appalachian State

Markel Fortenberry - Liberty University

Allie Townsend - Tusculum College (soccer)

Maggie Sanderson - Lincoln Memorial University (volleyball)

Sara Kate White - Southern Methodist University (rowing)

MORRISTOWN EAST:

Micah Simpson - UT Martin

CAK:

Malachi Harrison - Furman University

