National Signing Day: Knoxville area students moving to the next level

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - College football’s early signing period began Wednesday and featured a number of East Tennessee student-athletes moving on to the next level. Below is a wrap-up of who’s headed where:

POWELL:

Walter Nolen - Texas A&M

5 ⭐️ recruit Walter Nolen (@WalterNolen4) makes things official with Texas A&M pic.twitter.com/bvMKDxBhFm — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) December 15, 2021

FULTON:

Seth Vaughn - Tennessee Tech

Keenan Vaughn - Tennessee Tech

Fulton’s Seth and Keenan Vaughn are sticking together - headed to play @TNTechFootball pic.twitter.com/ajxTJoBsZU — Zack Rickens (@ZackRickensTV) December 15, 2021

MARYVILLE:

Brayden Hoy - Maryville College

Carson Jones - Furman University

DJ Burks - Appalachian State

Markel Fortenberry - Liberty University

Love these guys! When one signs it feels like we all sign! #Family pic.twitter.com/tfyLvtOQEk — Derek Hunt (@Dhunt1414) December 15, 2021

Allie Townsend - Tusculum College (soccer)

Maggie Sanderson - Lincoln Memorial University (volleyball)

Sara Kate White - Southern Methodist University (rowing)

Congratulations Rebels on the next step in your academic and athletic careers! @mhssoc Allie Townsend to @TusculumWSOC , Maggie Sanderson to @SplittersWVB , and Sara Kate White to @SMURowing pic.twitter.com/O4YEBkTEOx — Maryville Athletics (@homeoftherebels) December 15, 2021

MORRISTOWN EAST:

Micah Simpson - UT Martin

CAK:

Malachi Harrison - Furman University

