National Signing Day: Knoxville area students moving to the next level
College football’s early signing period began Wednesday and featured a number of East Tennessee student-athletes moving on to the next level.
Below is a wrap-up of who's headed where:
POWELL:
Walter Nolen - Texas A&M
FULTON:
Seth Vaughn - Tennessee Tech
Keenan Vaughn - Tennessee Tech
MARYVILLE:
Brayden Hoy - Maryville College
Carson Jones - Furman University
DJ Burks - Appalachian State
Markel Fortenberry - Liberty University
Allie Townsend - Tusculum College (soccer)
Maggie Sanderson - Lincoln Memorial University (volleyball)
Sara Kate White - Southern Methodist University (rowing)
MORRISTOWN EAST:
Micah Simpson - UT Martin
CAK:
Malachi Harrison - Furman University
