Near record highs, as winds increase ahead of rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temperatures are in the 70s today, with rain holding off until late today but lingering into more of Friday now. Then the next cold front moves in this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is a while range in temperatures of low 30s to upper 50s! The winds on the Plateau to Southeastern Kentucky and the Southern Valley have already blown in mild temperatures in the upper 40s to the 50s. The central Valley to Northeast Tennessee is cooler ranging through the 30s to around 40 degrees.

Gusts increase to 20 to 30+ mph area-wide late morning through the afternoon, that spreads out the warmer air. Even with more clouds at times, we could still reach into the low 70s in the Valley today, which is just 2 degrees shy of the record in Knoxville set in 2019.

Rain is spotty late afternoon, and gradually increasing this evening from the Northwest. We’ll peak at a 60% coverage overnight, and carrying that into Friday morning. We’ll start Friday around 55 degrees with on and off rain scattered around our area. Since it’s not widespread, some collect a quarter of an inch of rain, to a half an inch in spots.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday gradually decreases in coverage of rain, and this longer timeframe will keep us closer to 68 for a high, with the higher elevations in the low 60s for highs. Friday afternoon will still be mostly cloudy, with spotty rain, and gusts closer to 15 mph.

Saturday is still warm, with a high of 67, but the rain increases through the morning hours, then we’ll have an 80% coverage midday through the afternoon hours gradually cooling us. We’ll collect another half an inch of rain, to some spots of three quarters of an inch.

Total rainfall potential (WVLT)

The last couple of showers change to snow in the Smokies Sunday morning, then we’ll see the clouds gradually breakup. Sunday is back to just below average, with a high of 48 degrees.

Monday to Tuesday are low 50s with passing clouds, then a mid 50s mid to late week. Beyond the First Alert 8-day planner, and in time for Christmas, we’re monitoring some showers for you.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

