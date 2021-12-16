Advertisement

Ornaments welcomed for DA’s overdose memorial tree

Knoxville District Attorney Charme Allen’s Overdose Memorial Tree is on display at the City County Building to honor those lost to overdose.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville District Attorney Charme Allen's Overdose Memorial Tree is on display at the City Council Building to honor those lost to overdose.

Anyone can add an ornament to the tree which will remain on display throughout the holiday season.

Those wishing to add an ornament can contact Tracee Smith at 865-215-3875 or by email at tracee.smith@knoxcounty.org.

Since 2018, over 1,300 people have died of a suspected drug overdose in Knox County, including over 430 people this year...

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Thursday, December 9, 2021

