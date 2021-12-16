Pedestrian killed on I-40 East near Papermill exit
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:44 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person is dead following a crash on I-40 East near mile marker 383, according to Knoxville Police Department Spokesperson Scott Erland.
One lane has been reopened to allow traffic thru.
Crash reconstruction investigators are handling the incident.
This is a developing situation.
