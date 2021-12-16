Rain rolls in as ‘hot’ stretch continues next several days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The talk in the WVLT office is all about the warm weather. “Feels like a summer morning,” one engineer said as he walked through the news studio. “Did we get the record yet?” he asked.

Well, the warmth continues through Saturday, even as fall rain showers - and an occasional December thunderstorm - move in. We get colder next week, that’s more typical for the week before Christmas, than what we’ve been feeling.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Don’t get too attached to the sunshine! Rain and an isolated Mid-December thunderstorm are rolling into the Tennessee/Kentucky border country right now. The rain will mostly spread due east until about 10:00 p.m. Thursday evening. By then the rain will drift south closer to the Knoxville northern suburbs. Expect some spotty - and briefly heavy - rain later tonight. Most of the rain chances are early Friday morning.

Friday’s daytime is still exceptionally warm; while Heather and I have dropped the temperature somewhat, we’re still much closer to a record than the ‘normal’ high. The best shot for more soaking rain is still along the TN/KY line. Rain trends out of here to the north by early afternoon.

Saturday is still ridiculously warm! Many are 15-20 degrees above average. There are a few rain showers in the Smokies Saturday morning. The best threat for rain (now in a slightly thinner band) are mid-afternoon Saturday. Rain should mostly be out of here by Saturday night.

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday’s temps fall off a cliff! We are nearly 20 degrees colder than the day prior! There may be some early-to-mid morning rain atop the Smokies. This time of year, roads will often be closed in the National Park. That means this rain and mist will impact fewer people. The high temps in the Valley will be just below 50 degrees.

Monday is full of sunshine and looks totally dry. More mountain peak rain is here briefly Tuesday but should not affect many people. Wednesday and Thursday (getting closer to Christmas!) are also dry, with good sunshine.

There’s a small chance of rain next Friday - which happens to be Christmas Eve.

