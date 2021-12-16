School mass violence threats circulating national social media

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office reports that threats of mass violence regarding schools have been circulating social media.

SCSO says the threats are unsubstantiated, but suggest Friday, December 17, could be dangerous for schools across the nation.

Local law enforcement says they are not aware of any direct threats against schools in Shelby County, but they are remaining vigilant and are in constant communication with schools in the county.

