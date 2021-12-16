Search continues for Knoxville woman as friends hold prayer circle for safe return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister remains missing.

Lan Nguyen went missing Monday after she stopped responding in her family group message.

“I don’t think that any of us have been able to process that this is real,” said Thao Nguyen, Lan’s sister. ”We’re all just trying to hold onto the hope that she’s okay.”

Nguyen is a stock trader who works from home, her sister said staying home most of the day isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

”It doesn’t really make any sense,” said Nguyen.

Lan was texting in her family group message on Monday morning about attending a family dinner they have often.

The 29-year-old and Farragut High School graduate was also texting her boyfriend, who she lives with, at the same time saying they should watch a movie after she had dinner.

”In the morning she was contacting us and we all still wanted to have a family dinner which we do that quite often to where everyone comes over to my parent’s house, except for me because I’m out of town, but they were still planning on that and from what I know she was still texting her boyfriend ‘we should watch a movie after dinner,” said Thao Nguyen.

On Wednesday morning, friends and family met at the apartment complex where Lan went missing.

The group huddled around and prayed for her safe return.

”We want her back as soon as possible, we don’t want to keep living in this moment of sorrow, we just want to be happy again,” said friend Saloman Cabrialis.

Anyone with information regarding Nguyen is asked to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online, or via the P3 Tips mobile app.

