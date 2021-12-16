Searching for Summer Wells: Six months later, no questions answered
Sheriff Ronnie Lawson has said before that there are two aspects of law enforcement that are working simultaneous: finding Summer Wells and an investigation into her disappearance.
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer Wells, the missing 5-yerar-old from Hawkins Co. girl, has not been seen nor heard from since June 15, 2021. Wednesday marked six months since she was reported missing by her parents, Candus and Don Wells.
Crews from across Tennessee and other states spent days searching more than 2,400 acres near her family home in the Beech Creek community.
Her parents have been sharing videos on YouTube and on their website.
As of Dec. 10, the Summer Wells Reward Fund totaled more than $73,000.
The TBI has updates on its website.
