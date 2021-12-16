Advertisement

Searching for Summer Wells: Six months later, no questions answered

By Ashley Bohle
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:32 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer Wells, the missing 5-yerar-old from Hawkins Co. girl, has not been seen nor heard from since June 15, 2021. Wednesday marked six months since she was reported missing by her parents, Candus and Don Wells.

Crews from across Tennessee and other states spent days searching more than 2,400 acres near her family home in the Beech Creek community.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson has said before that there are two aspects of law enforcement that are working simultaneous: finding Summer and an investigation into her disappearance.

Her parents have been sharing videos on YouTube and on their website.

As of Dec. 10, the Summer Wells Reward Fund totaled more than $73,000.

Check out this timeline for more information in the case and with the Wells family.

The TBI has updates on its website.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

