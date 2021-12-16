Searching for Summer Wells: Six months later, no questions answered

ROGERSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Summer Wells, the missing 5-yerar-old from Hawkins Co. girl, has not been seen nor heard from since June 15, 2021. Wednesday marked six months since she was reported missing by her parents, Candus and Don Wells.

Crews from across Tennessee and other states spent days searching more than 2,400 acres near her family home in the Beech Creek community.

Sheriff Ronnie Lawson has said before that there are two aspects of law enforcement that are working simultaneous: finding Summer and an investigation into her disappearance.

Today marks 6 months since Summer Wells was reported missing by her parents, Candus & Don. Don's believed Summer was kidnapped from their densely wooded property. The TBI has gotten more than 1,000 tips, but none have led them to find her or any suspects. https://t.co/peHItFx12M — Ashley Bohle (@AshleyWVLT) December 15, 2021

Her parents have been sharing videos on YouTube and on their website.

As of Dec. 10, the Summer Wells Reward Fund totaled more than $73,000.

Check out this timeline for more information in the case and with the Wells family.

The TBI has updates on its website.

It's been six months since #SummerWells disappeared.



We're continuing to follow every lead and won't stop working alongside the @HawkinsCountySO until we have an answer about what happened to the five-year-old.



Do you have information that might help?



Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/jn86GvReIE — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) December 15, 2021

