Second Harvest Food Bank hosts food distribution

Food will be distributed Thursday from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.
By Zach McBride
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 4:01 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Second Harvest Food Bank will host an onsite food distribution on Thursday, December 16 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. There will be canned salmon, red beans and rice, cereal bars, peanut butter, fruit and nuts, canned corn, ground beef, chicken quarters, applesauce and chocolate milk.

Typically, the food bank distributes food to local pantries who then distribute it to community members at risk of hunger, but those needing food can get it directly from Second Harvest’s warehouse at 136 Harvest Lane, Maryville, TN 37801 during Thursday’s distribution.

This distribution is open to the public, regardless of what county you reside in. Second Harvest will be giving enough food to each household to feed a family of four for approximately five days.

