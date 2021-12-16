Advertisement

“She doesn’t remember anything,” Missing Knoxville woman returns home

Lan Nguyen returned home on Wednesday after she was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 13, according to family members.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Lan Nguyen, the 29-year-old that has been missing since Monday, has returned home, according to her brother, Khanh Nguyen, and close friends.

Knoxville Police Department officials confirmed that Nguyen was found Thursday evening.

Khanh told WVLT News that they are not exactly sure what happened.

“She freaked out, she doesn’t remember anything, and she don’t want to talk about anything,” he said. “So we’re just kinda around her for her to feel safe, and we didn’t want to ask any questions.”

Nguyen was reported missing on Monday, Dec. 13 after she stopped responding in a group chat with her family.

“Investigators have received several credible tips from the public that have proved helpful in the investigation, and they are pursuing all possible leads,” KPD officials said during the search on Thursday morning. ”At this time, investigators do not have any physical evidence to indicate foul play.”

Missing Knoxville Woman

Family and friends tell WVLT Lan Nguyen was last heard from around 3:30 Monday. Wednesday night her friends and family held a prayer vigil at the apartment complex she went missing from.

On Thursday, the KPD drone team was conducting an aerial search of the area surrounding the apartment complex.

The family held a prayer vigil on Wednesday to pray for her safe return.

“I don’t think that any of us have been able to process that this is real,” said Thao Nguyen, Lan’s sister. “We’re all just trying to hold onto the hope that she’s okay.”

Nguyen is a stock trader who works from home, her sister said staying home most of the day isn’t anything out of the ordinary.

“It doesn’t really make any sense,” said Nguyen.

