Soldier dies following Fort Campbell training accident

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WVLT) - One soldier was killed and one was injured in a vehicle accident during a training exercise at Fort Campbell on Thursday morning, according to officials with the 101st Airborne Division.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m., according to officials.

The 101st Airborne Division is investigating the incident.

The name of the soldier killed was not released at this time, but the second soldier involved is in stable condition, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

