Advertisement

Soldier dies following Fort Campbell training accident

One soldier was killed and one is in stable condition following a training crash at Fort Campbell, according to officials with the 101st Airborne Division.
One soldier was killed and one is in stable condition following a training crash at Fort...
One soldier was killed and one is in stable condition following a training crash at Fort Campbell, according to officials with the 101st Airborne Division.(WSMV)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WVLT) - One soldier was killed and one was injured in a vehicle accident during a training exercise at Fort Campbell on Thursday morning, according to officials with the 101st Airborne Division.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m., according to officials.

The 101st Airborne Division is investigating the incident.

The name of the soldier killed was not released at this time, but the second soldier involved is in stable condition, according to officials.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
Mugshot of Zackariah Julian
Police seize over 50 pounds of Marijuana, stolen gold plated gun from Knoxville man
Candace Parker (Wikicommons)
VFL, WNBA star Candace Parker is married and expecting a baby with wife
I-40E Crash
KPD: Victim identified following crash on I-40
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

A message that said “there is a bomb here,” was found in the bathroom at Grainger High School,...
“There is a bomb here” | Bomb threat at Grainger High School
A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
Missing woman returned home, brother says
In the wake of the deadly storm that devastated Western Kentucky, many local groups and...
How to help Western Kentucky after devastating tornadoes
Plane crash in Alcoa
Two injured in plane crash in Alcoa, investigators on scene