Tennessee to increase pay 37% for correctional officers
Tennessee will boost correctional officer pay starting Thursday.
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 7:15 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Lee says that the state will increase the salary for correctional officers amid an ongoing national staffing shortage for prison agencies.
According to a news release, Tennessee will boost correctional officer pay by 37% starting Thursday. That means the annual starting pay will jump to $44,500. Meanwhile, current security staff will receive a minimum 15% increase.
The Tennessee Department of Correction will also continue to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus payable over 18 months, as it seeks to fill the multiple vacancies statewide.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.