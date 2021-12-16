Tennessee to increase pay 37% for correctional officers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Gov. Bill Lee says that the state will increase the salary for correctional officers amid an ongoing national staffing shortage for prison agencies.

According to a news release, Tennessee will boost correctional officer pay by 37% starting Thursday. That means the annual starting pay will jump to $44,500. Meanwhile, current security staff will receive a minimum 15% increase.

The Tennessee Department of Correction will also continue to offer a $5,000 hiring bonus payable over 18 months, as it seeks to fill the multiple vacancies statewide.

