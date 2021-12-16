Advertisement

Tennessee ranked the 4th riskiest state to travel to for the holidays

Tennessee was ranked the riskiest state when evaluated on driving factors alone.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With more people expected to travel this holiday season than last, QuoteWizard conducted a study to find out the riskiest states to travel to this time of year.

Twelve factors went into the determination; accidents and DUI statistics, COVID-19 cases and deaths, vaccination rates, hospital capacity, ICU beds in use, speeding tickets, and more.

Tennessee was ranked the riskiest state when evaluated on driving factors alone including first in accidents and second in DUIs.

