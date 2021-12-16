“There is a bomb here” | Bomb threat at Grainger High School

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bomb threat has been reported at Grainger High School, according to officials with the Grainger Co. Schools Board of Education.

A message that said “there is a bomb here,” was found in the bathroom, according to board officials.

An email was sent out to parents, notifying them of the threat and that students were evacuated to the football field.

Bomb dogs are being called in and once all students are accounted for, parents will be allowed to pick up their students.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.