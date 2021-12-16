Advertisement

“There is a bomb here” | Bomb threat at Grainger High School

A message that said “there is a bomb here,” was found in the bathroom at Grainger High School, according to board officials.
An investigation resulted in the indictment of Valerie Combs, the former bookkeeper at Grainger...
An investigation resulted in the indictment of Valerie Combs, the former bookkeeper at Grainger High School. /(Tennessee Comptroller’s Office)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bomb threat has been reported at Grainger High School, according to officials with the Grainger Co. Schools Board of Education.

A message that said “there is a bomb here,” was found in the bathroom, according to board officials.

An email was sent out to parents, notifying them of the threat and that students were evacuated to the football field.

Bomb dogs are being called in and once all students are accounted for, parents will be allowed to pick up their students.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
Candace Parker (Wikicommons)
VFL, WNBA star Candace Parker is married and expecting a baby with wife
Mugshot of Zackariah Julian
Police seize over 50 pounds of Marijuana, stolen gold plated gun from Knoxville man
I-40E Crash
KPD: Victim identified following crash on I-40
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

Are you liking the warm-up today? Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley says more wind and warmth...
Near record highs, as winds increase ahead of rain - VOD - clipped version
The Alcoa Police Department has been called to a plane crash Thursday Morning - clipped version
The Alcoa Police Department has been called to a plane crash Thursday Morning - clipped version
Plane crash in Alcoa
Crews on scene of a small plane crash in Alcoa
Gusts pick up at times Thursday
Near record highs, as winds increase ahead of rain