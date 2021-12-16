Two injured in plane crash in Alcoa, investigators on scene

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews responded to a single-engine plane crash on Singleton Station Rd., not far from McGhee-Tyson Airport.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to City of Alcoa Spokesperson Emily Assenmacher.

Two people were on the plane and both were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance, said Assenmacher. It’s unclear if anyone on the ground was hurt.

Photos from the scene show the plane crashed near a construction site, but officials said it did not hit any building or structure. Smoke could be seen coming from the crash site.

Witnesses who saw the crash tell WVLT News that there was a loud boom that sounded like a bomb and a trail of smoke in the sky.

The plane was a single-engine Cirrus SR22, according to officials with the Federal Aviation Association.

Cirrus Aircraft has its headquarters in Duluth, Minn. but has its Customer Experience Center in East Tennessee next to McGhee Tyson Airport.

Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing, Ben Kowalski, said to WVLT in an interview conducted in May that safety is the company’s top priority and that all Cirrus aircraft are equipped with its Cirrus Airframe Parachute System (CAPS) as a standard safety feature.

“From day one, a whole airframe parachute system was going to be integrated into the aircraft. Let me explain how the system works, so inside the aircraft, there’s a red handle above you and either the pilot or a passenger, if needed, can pull that handle. When that handle is pulled a whole airframe parachute is deployed, so a rocket deploys, and it pulls a parachute out of the back of the aircraft, and then the chute deploys, and then it floats down to the ground,” said Kowalski in the interview.

Kowalski said every customer who buys one of its planes comes through the Knoxville Cirrus Aircraft location to train and fly home in their aircraft.

Police are waiting on the FAA and NTSB as they further investigate the accident.

