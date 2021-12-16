Advertisement

US Naval site in Italy locked down on report of shooting

The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.
The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site in Naples, Italy, was put on lockdown Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

Base spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Comer said the Naples support site was put on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) after “reports of audible gunfire.” The reports were still being verified.

There were no reports of wounded and no suspect has been identified.

The military installation also includes a school and residential housing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Don Wells and Candus Bly
Report: Summer Wells’ mother files report after six people trespass on property
Mugshot of Zackariah Julian
Police seize over 50 pounds of Marijuana, stolen gold plated gun from Knoxville man
Candace Parker (Wikicommons)
VFL, WNBA star Candace Parker is married and expecting a baby with wife
I-40E Crash
KPD: Victim identified following crash on I-40
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’

Latest News

This courtroom sketch shows Ghislaine Maxwell, center, seated in court at the defense table...
Ex-Epstein worker says she ‘never’ saw misconduct by Maxwell
Plane crash in Alcoa
Two injured in plane crash in Alcoa, investigators on scene
Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed by kidnappers in Haiti, police say
FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013 file photo, Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, is...
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic delaying treatment for resentencing