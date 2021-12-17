Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss awarded one of the highest honors

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Army Staff Sgt. Ryan Knauss was honored again on Thursday when President Joe Biden and Congress awarded the Gibbs graduate and 12 other service members with the Congressional Gold Medal.

”Humbled, honored, we were pleased that congress could work together and recognize not only Ryan but all 13,″ said Greg Knauss, Ryan’s father.

The award is one of the three the 23-year-old has been honored with after his death in August.

Knauss was buried in Arlington National Cemetery in Sept., where his headstone arrived Wednesday and was placed at his eternal resting site inside the cemetery.

”Oh gosh this is another step so, it was good to see it, it’s nice, not nice but it’s honoring that he’s there with so many other people like him who paid the price,” said Knauss.

The Congressional Gold Medal is one of the nation’s highest honors, it has only been given to less than 200 groups or individuals since it was first awarded to George Washington before he became the nation’s first president.

Greg Knauss hopes his son’s legacy lives on in a simple, but important manner.

”I just hope that they’ll remember him for who he is and what he did and that he gave his life helping others,” said Knauss.

