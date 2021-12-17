Advertisement

Betty White wants all her fans to celebrate her 100th birthday

Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:26 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Betty White wants everyone to celebrate her centennial birthday.

The actress turns 100 on Jan. 17, and the beloved “Golden Girl” is inviting all her fans to a special movie event.

“Betty White: 100 Years Young Birthday Celebration” follows the national treasure as she goes about her day-to-day life.

She takes viewers behind the scenes on sets and into her home as she works with her staff. Eventually, she takes them to her actual birthday party.

The movie includes clips of some of White’s iconic roles, like Rose in “Golden Girls.”

Famous friends, like Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford and Clint Eastwood also make an appearance.

Fans can watch the movie at select theaters nationwide. Click here to buy tickets now.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
“She doesn’t remember anything,” Missing Knoxville woman returns home
Plane crash in Alcoa
Two injured in plane crash in Alcoa, investigators on scene
Multi-vehicle crash closes multiple lanes of I-40
Fatal multi-vehicle crash halts I-40 traffic
Heels on the Ground spent three days in Hawkins County
Youtuber accused of trespassing speaks amid search for Summer Wells
One person is dead following a crash on I-40 East, according to Knoxville Police Department...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East near Papermill exit

Latest News

Cole Alexander Millard
Report: Canadian citizen arrested after using state account to steal rental cars
Elizabeth Holmes, center, leaves federal court in San Jose, Calif., Monday, Nov. 22, 2021....
Fate of Elizabeth Holmes will soon be in the hands of jurors
WATCH LIVE: Biden delivers commencement speech at SC State University
President Joe Biden is addressing December graduates at South Carolina State University, a...
LIVE: Biden back in South Carolina to address HBCU, honor Clyburn