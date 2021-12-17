Bowl prep in full swing as Vols prepare for explosive Purdue attack

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee continued its bowl prep with another spirited practice on Friday morning at Haslam Field.

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks and select defensive players met with the media following practice to talk about the Vols’ upcoming matchup with Purdue later this month in Nashville.

Banks was asked about the team’s motivation and excitement to partake in this year’s Music City Bowl and said he’s seen the same type of energy and focus that’s been present all year long.

“It’s been the same all year. These guys love to play the game,” Banks said. “We obviously don’t have tremendous depth, so these guys understand that any opportunity we get to step on the field is a blessing.

“A lot of guys say it, but these guys live by it. They’re working their tails of right now, trying to prepare. I know they’re excited to be here. We’re looking forward to taking on a good Purdue team.”

Banks also talked about the challenge of taking on a very explosive and skilled Boilermakers’ offense.

“Coach (Jeff) Brohm has done a great job everywhere he’s been as it relates to offense,” Banks said. “We understand that we’re going to have to be at our best to be able to defend a team such as Purdue. They’ve got good skill. It always starts with quarterback play and their quarterback seems to be playing pretty good at this point.”

Jackson Excited to Finish UT Career in Hometown

Super senior defensive back Theo Jackson talked about being excited for the opportunity to finish his collegiate career back where it all started for him.

Jackson has had a fantastic final season for the Big Orange and will get to cap it off in his hometown of Nashville in front of a large contingent of friends and family.

“It’s going to mean a lot to me, knowing that I did everything that I could do all five years. Just finishing off my career where I started playing football at, I think looking back on it, it’s going to mean more to me then than it is now,” Jackson said. “It means a lot to me now, but when I’m not playing, I can just sit down and think about (that) it’s going to mean a whole lot more to me.”

Page III Announces Plans to Return Next Season

Solon Page III announced his intention to utilize his extra year of eligibility and return to Tennessee next season, bolstering the Vols’ linebacker room.

“I’m definitely coming back. It’s exciting to come back and make sure that we get back to work,” Page said during Friday’s media session. “The main reason I’m coming back is that I’m still trying to get better. I feel like I didn’t have the best season that I could’ve possibly had. I talked to coach, and he thinks that there’s a lot of improvements that I can still make, and I think so as well. I think that he can help me do that.”

Page carved out an extensive role in UT’s linebacker rotation this season, setting career highs in every major statistical category. The Atlanta native finished the regular season with 38 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, three passes defended and a pick six.

