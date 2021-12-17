Advertisement

COVID-19 Omicron variant detected in Knox County

KCHD encourages everyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Health Department announced Friday that a case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant was confirmed in Knox County.

“With the Omicron variant spreading quickly across the country and already present here in Tennessee, we knew it was just a matter of time until this variant was detected in Knox County,” said Director of Communicable and Environmental Disease and Emergency Preparedness Roberta Sturm. “While the variant is new, the strategies to protect yourself and your loved ones are not. As we head into the holidays, take every opportunity you can to keep yourself and those around you healthy.”

KCHD encourages everyone eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination to get vaccinated as soon as possible. Officials said the vaccine had been approved for those over 5 years and older. Boosters are available for fully vaccinated individuals over the age of 16.

Officials also recommend anyone with symptoms get tested for COVID-19. Masks, physical distancing and regular hand washing are all valuable ways to add protection to yourself and those around you, according to officials.

For more information on getting vaccinated at the health department, visit the website or call 865-215-5555.

This story is developing.

