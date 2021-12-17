Doctors recommending mRNA vaccines a year into COVID vaccine rollout

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Health experts across Tennessee are recommending people get mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna, over the Johnson&Johnson shot a year into vaccine rollout.

According to the CDC, mRNA vaccines use a protein to help build an immunity to the virus. Johnson&Johnson does not use this style of vaccine. Doctors also said the Johnson&Johnson vaccine is associated with blood clots. Dr. William Schaffner said it is rare; around 1 in 100,000 people get it, but they are keeping track of it.

”If you’ve had the J and J vaccine and it’s been two months, get a booster and get a booster of either Pfizer or Moderna,” Dr. Schaffner said.

Dr. Schaffner also said people shouldn’t worry about having blood clots if they have had the Johnson&Johnson vaccine and are not experiencing symptoms.

It is recommended to everyone who has been fully vaccinated to get a booster shot. This not only protects from the original form of COVID-19 but also the Delta and Omricon variants.

Dr. Schaffner said, ”If you don’t avail yourself of vaccine; if you remain unvaccinated, those are the people who we find in our ICUs and intensive care units today.”

The Knox Co. Health Department confirmed Friday the first case of the Omricon variant in the county. Health experts said it was only time before this variant came to Knox County.

Knox Co. director of nursing, Dena Mashburn, said, “I think it’s important to realize that we expected it to show up. We know that it travels ahead when we’re able to find out that it is here, and that’s what’s happened with all of these.”

Doctors said the best protection against the Omricon variant is the COVID-19 vaccine.

Health experts said since the mRNA vaccine can be rapidly produced, we could see it being used to prevent other viral infections, including RSV and influenza.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.