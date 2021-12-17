Knox Co. Schools superintendent contract outlined

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Board of Education’s Superintendent Committee met to discuss the search for a new superintendent and details surrounding the position contract early Friday morning.

“The committee had a productive meeting, and we look forward to presenting the recommendations to the entire board of education at our next meeting,” School Board Member Evetty Satterfield said. “We are getting closer to finding our next Knox County Schools leader, and I’m excited to see how they add to Superintendent Thomas’s foundational work.”

The committee motioned to recommend a new salary range for the future superintendent to KCBOE. The range of $250K was agreed upon with the option of negotiation. The max cut-off for the salary was said to be at $300K.

As of now, according to public record, Superintendent Bob Thomas makes approximately $215K.

The contact length was also discussed. The committee agreed to recommend to the board a 3-year contract with termination for cause based on an evaluation discussed with the superintendent.

The KCBOE Superintendent committee also agreed to recommend that a background check and medical examination be added to the contract.

This comes after Thomas announced his retirement Sept. 10, in an email to Knox County Schools parents.

He also said he wanted to help the Board of Education with the transition to a new superintendent.

“In discussions with my family over the summer, I made the decision to retire on June 30, 2022,” the email said. “However, due to all the work required to get school started and underway, I thought it best to make my announcement after the school year began. While there is much important work to be done, I wanted to make my plans clear so the Board of Education would have ample time to find the next superintendent for our district.”

