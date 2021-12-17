KCSO, FBI investigating West Knoxville bank robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Major Crimes Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are investigating a bank robbery that occurred Friday afternoon in West Knoxville.

The robbery happened at approximately 1 p.m. at First Citizens Bank on 100 South Campbell Station Road, according to a spokesperson with the Knox Co. Sheriff’s Office.

“The suspect has a slim build, 5′10 to 6′0 dark-colored clothing, and a cloth face mask,” KCSO officials said. “The suspect fled on foot, the direction of travel unknown.”

If you have any information, Sheriff Tom Spangler said to call 865-215-2243. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

