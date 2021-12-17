Advertisement

Knoxville family raises money to help victims of Kentucky tornadoes

The Mikels family went to Dawson Springs on Thursday to help Kentuckians that were displaced.
By Sam Luther
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Jim Mikels started Knoxville’s HVAC company HCS Mechanical Contractors in 2001. His daughter Jahna would later be a part of the company, and have been working together for years.

After devastation struck Kentucky, the Mikels family decided to help when Jim had an idea to gather money and make the trip.

“I think it just tugged on his heart strings and he wanted to give back to their community,” said Jahna.

The family made pleas to social media asking for donations and ended up garnering about $7,500 to take to Kentucky.

“People that I didn’t even know were sending me money,” said Jim.

With the money, the family went to Sam’s Club and got nearly 4,000 bottles of water, and non-perishable food items to give to those in need in the wake of the storm.

Jahna said there were many others in the Dawson Springs area with a similar goal of helping others as well.

“Very heartwarming they had to have people there directing traffic because so many people were there trying to give back. To help them out in any situation they could,” said Jahna.

For more information on ways to help click HERE.

