Knoxville firm made Forbes list, gives thousands to startup businesses

The goal for the award and the boost is to keep innovative businesses and their earnings in East Tennessee.
By Gwendolyn Ducre
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 9:43 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The national accounting and tax firm, PYA in Knoxville, was recently named one of America’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms of 2022 in Forbes’ yearly list.

The firm has offices across the country, but is headquartered in The Maker City. This year, 223 out of nearly 4,400 recommended similar firms made the final list. Of those firms, 177 were recognized for both tax and accounting, including PYA.

“We didn’t know about it. We didn’t submit an application or anything like that. So, it was great to find out that news,” CEO Marty Brown said.

Brown told WVLT News that he believed the company’s community work earned them the title. This year, PYA launched The Ballard Innovation Award competition, which gives early-stage businesses in the area an opportunity to win up to $50,000 and access to its award-winning tax, marketing and accounting services. The inaugural winner was 490 BioTech in West Knox.

“What we won with this award gave us help. Not only marketing what we do, but the little things that it takes to be successful as a small business, like help with accounting, help with taxes - everything we need to keep running smoothly and to help us grow effectively,” Dan Close, Ph. D, Chief Scientific Officer for 490 BioTech, said.

The goal for the award and the boost is to keep innovative businesses and their earnings in East Tennessee.

PYA will accept applications for its 2022 competition starting Jan. 12.

