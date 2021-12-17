Advertisement

McGhee Tyson Airport’s second runway now open

The construction project was the largest one performed at McGhee Tyson Airport in its 84-year history.
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 6:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - McGhee Tyson Airport’s Runway 5L-23R opened for use after more than a decade of construction, making it now a two-runway airport once again.

“The opening of this new runway is a significant accomplishment for our airport system and allows us to build upon our $2.1 billion economic impact to the community as well,” said Patrick Wilson, A.A.E., President of the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority. “The length of the new runway allows aircraft the opportunity to carry more fuel and passengers for longer distances, which is critical for future development. Our airline and airport partners have continued to invest in our region by offering new flights and services, so we are honored to provide them with this new infrastructure, which will support their future missions and capabilities from McGhee Tyson Airport.”

According to a spokesperson, the construction project was the largest one performed at the airport in its 84-year history.

The project involved relocating a city roadway, moving more than 1 million cubic yards of earth, replacing the storm drain system, relocating a gas main, installing new LED lighting circuits for more than 5,000 airfield lights, lengthening the new runway to 10,000 feet and installing an IDS system on the outboard runway, according to an announcement.

The runway construction was totaled at approximately $134 million. It was funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, the Tennessee Department of Transportation, the Air National Guard Bureau, and the Metropolitan Knoxville Airport Authority.

“This runway reconstruction is the largest of several projects included in the Airfield Modernization Plan, which is aimed at improving the capabilities and convenience of McGhee Tyson Airport for decades to come,” said Brian Simmons, Chairman of the MKAA Board of Commissioners. “Each project plays a significant role in our ability to remain competitive for air service, bring new jobs to our region through tenant recruitment, and provide passengers with a quality experience when flying into and out of the airport.”

