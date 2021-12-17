Advertisement

Money tight? Donate your time to Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign

Officials with the Salvation Army of Knoxville said volunteers are still needed to man the kettles this year.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Red Kettle campaign from the Salvation of Army helps raise money to help people who may be struggling. The money helps fund services to help East Tennesseans all-year-long.

The Salvation Army of Knoxville helps provides food and shelter for people who need it, also services for kids and the elderly. If you can’t give money, April Keeton with the Salvation Army of Knoxville said you can sign up to volunteer.

“They raise so much more money. It’s hundred of donations on the hour and its just a different mentality when your out there because its really fun,” said Keeton.

THE IBEW Post 760 signed up to man the kettle at West Town Mall this year. Workers Tim Oaks and Vic Rogers said they look forward to it every year.

You can sign up for 2 hour shifts.

