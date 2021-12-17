Police: Man too intoxicated for sobriety test arrested for DUI

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Alabama man told police he was too intoxicated for a sobriety test after being pulled over for his fourth DUI.

Officers responded to 5000 Tazwell Pike to the report that a man had parked his car at the address after striking a bridge and attempting to flee the scene, according to a police report.

After speaking with the man on the scene, officers said they smelt a strong odor of alcohol.

Kevin John Walsh, 53, told officers that it was not him who struck the bridge, and he was fixing a tire blowout, officials said. After asking if he had been drinking, Walsh told officers he had been drinking all day and was previously charged for several DUIs in Alabama.

The 53-year-old also told officers that he was too intoxicated to perform a sobriety test and refused a blood draw test. On suspicion of a DUI, officers arrested Walsh, who said he was visiting friends in Tennessee.

After officers told him he was being arrested, Walsh reportedly asked officers, “Would you like to know the truth?” and said, “You know what really got me [expletive] up was these vape pens that I hit three times before driving.”

Walsh reportedly continued to tell officers that he knew how intoxicated he was and did not pull over, a police report stated.

The original complainant said she witnessed Walsh hit the bridge, drive through the grass and pull into the apartment complex.

His car was towed due to damage, and he was arrested.

