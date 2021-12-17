PREVIE: No. 7 Lady Vols renew series vs. defending national champs Stanford

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 7 Tennessee (9-0) and No. 3 Stanford (7-2) face off this weekend for the 38th time, including the 27th clash featuring both teams ranking among the nation’s top 10 in at least one of the major polls.

The Lady Vols and defending NCAA champion Cardinal, who didn’t play last season due to travel restrictions put in place for Stanford because of the COVID-19 pandemic, renew their annual rivalry at 5:15 p.m. Saturday in Thompson-Boling Arena.

The contest marks the second of five consecutive home games during the month of December for UT and is stop number one for Stanford on a cross-country swing that also takes it to No. 1/1 South Carolina on Tuesday.

Tennessee comes into the contest on the heels of a runaway 84-60 victory over Georgia State last Sunday in Knoxville that saw five Big Orange players score in double figures and both Tamari Key and Jordan Horston register double-doubles.

The Lady Vols have opened a campaign at 9-0 for the first time since 2017-18, the sixth occasion in the past 20 years and third time in the past 10.

Kellie Harper has forged her career-best start at 9-0, surpassing a 7-0 opening during her first year leading the Lady Vols in 2019-20.

Stanford comes to Rocky Top on a three-game winning streak, having defeated No. 2 Maryland, Pacific and UC Davis in succession. The Cardinal toppled the Aggies, 68-42, at Maples Pavilion on Wednesday night before making the trek to Tennessee.

Head coach Tara VanDerveer’s squad suffered its only losses this season to No. 25 Texas on Nov. 14, 61-56, and to No. 18 South Florida on Nov. 26, 57-54. Those are teams that the Lady Vols defeated in back-to-back games by scores of 52-49 and 74-70 (OT), respectively, on Nov. 15 and 21.

