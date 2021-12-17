PREVIEW: No. 18 Tennessee meets Memphis in the mid-state

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 18th-ranked Tennessee men’s basketball team heads to the mid-state for a neutral site clash with the Memphis Tigers on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

Tennessee (8-2) enters Saturday’s in-state rivalry coming off of a 96-52 win over USC Upstate on Tuesday. Kennedy Chandler notched his first career double-double, scoring 15 points and adding 10 assists. As a team, Tennessee compiled 29 assists—its most in a game since Jan. 4, 2014.

Junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua led the Vols in with 21 points on 9-of-10 shooting and in rebounds with eight.

Saturday marks the 28th all-time meeting on the hardwood between Tennessee and Memphis. Of the current three-game series between the schools, the Vols and Tigers split the first two meetings—Tennessee won at Memphis during the 2018-19 season and Memphis won in Knoxville during the 2019-20 season.

Up next, Tennessee is back at Thompson-Boling for its final game before the start of the SEC play, taking on the Arizona Wildcats on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on ESPN2.

THE SERIES

• Tennessee leads its all-time series with Memphis 15-12, dating to 1969.

• These teams have met only twice at a neutral site. The Vols won in Oklahoma City in December 1969, and the Tigers logged a double-overtime win in Maui in November 2011.

• The Vols are 50-43 all-time against current members of the American Athletic Conference.

• Rick Barnes owns a 3-2 record vs. Memphis and a 14-9 record against current members of the AAC.

• The Volunteers are 10-9 all-time at Bridgestone Arena.

• 381 miles of Interstate 40 separate these in-state foes.

• This game was originally slated to be played last season, but both teams agreed to postpone it one year so that it could be contested in a full arena.

• More than 25 NBA scouts have been credentialed for Saturday’s game.

LAYUP LINES - TEAM

• According to KenPom, the Vols lead the nation in adjusted defensive efficiency, allowing only 85.6 points per 100 possessions. College teams typically average close to 70 possessions per game.

• Tennessee ranks fourth in Division I in assist/turnover ratio (1.80), fifth in assists per game (19.3 apg) and fifth in turnover margin (+7.1).

• The Vols also rank among the top 10 nationally in steals per game (10.6 spg, 8th) and scoring margin (+20.6 ppg, 10th).

• 45 percent of Tennessee’s points this season have been scored by first-year Vols (356 of 785).

• The Vols are attempting 8.5 more 3-pointers per game than they did last season (28.4 per game compared to 19.9). In wins, UT is shooting .396 from long range. In losses, that average drops to .164.

• UT’s scoring away from home dips to 65.8 points per game, while the team’s 3-point percentage dips to .234.

LAYUP LINES - PLAYERS

• Memphis native and Freshman All-America candidate Kennedy Chandler has scored or assisted on 34.8 percent of Tennessee’s points this season.

• Chandler’s 5.4 assists per game rank second in Division I among true freshmen.

• Justin Powell scored 26 points on 9-of-13 shooting against Memphis last season (playing for Auburn).

• Saturday will be John Fulkerson’s 142nd career game as a Vol. That will tie him with Wayne Chism (2006-10) atop Tennessee’s all-time games played list.

• In two career games vs. Memphis, Fulkerson averages 7.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.5 steals in 27.0 minutes.

• Santiago Vescovi made 18 total 2-point field goals in 27 games last season. He’s already made 19 2-point field goals through 10 games this year—many of them layups.

ABOUT MEMPHIS

• Memphis enters Saturday’s neutral-site clash with Tennessee off a home win over No. 6 Alabama on Tuesday, 92-78. Prior to upsetting Alabama, Memphis had lost four consecutive games—a neutral-site clash with Iowa State, back-to-back road games at Georgia and Ole Miss, and a home game to Murray State.

• The Tigers’ roster is highlighted by the freshmen duo of Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren—rated the No. 5 and No. 6 overall players in the 2021 class by 247Sports Composite.

• Despite the preseason hype surrounding Bates and Duren, senior forward DeAndre Williams is Memphis’ leading scorer through 10 games, pouring in 11.2 points per contest. Williams, a Preseason All-AAC Second Team selection, scored a season-high 20 points Tuesday against Alabama.

• Duren is stuffing the stat sheet with averages of 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks per game. Bates is averaging an identical 10.8 points per game.

• Memphis has used six different starting lineups in 10 games this season.

• Penny Hardaway is in his fourth season as Memphis head coach, having posted a 69-36 record so far in his tenure.

• Prior to this season, Hardaway added Rasheed Wallace and Larry Brown to the Tigers’ staff as assistant coaches.

• Wallace’s resume includes 16 years in the NBA, four NBA All-Star selections and a 2004 NBA title with the Detroit Pistons as a player. Brown, a member of the Basketball Hall of Fame, is the eighth-winningest coach in NBA history—having served as the head coach for nine different franchises during 26 seasons as an NBA head coach. Brown also won the 1988 NCAA championship as the head coach at Kansas.

MEMORABLE VOLS-TIGERS CLASHES

• Will Barton scored 17 first-half points to propel No. 8 Memphis to a 10-point halftime lead at the 2011 Maui Invitational, but Tennessee rode forward Jeronne Maymon in the second half to force overtime, and the Vols eventually fell in double overtime by a score 99-97 on Nov. 22, 2011. Maymon drew national attention with his gutsy 32-point, 20-rebound effort. He grabbed nine offensive rebounds, shot 8-of-15 from the floor and was 16-for-17 at the foul line.

• On Jan. 5, 2011, the Volunteers had their highest point total ever in the Memphis series when they defeated the 21st-ranked Tigers 104-84. It was also the most points allowed by the Tigers in a regulation game since the 1987-88 season..

• UT’s win at the FedEx Forum on Dec. 31, 2009, snapped a 23-game home win streak for the Tigers.

• When the Tigers and Vols met in Memphis on Feb. 1, 2008, they were ranked Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, in the national polls. In what was the most-watched college basketball game in ESPN history (5.28 million viewers), Tennessee toppled Memphis 66-62 to earn the program’s first-ever No. 1 ranking.

UT’s HISTORY VS. PENNY

• During his two-year collegiate career at Memphis (then Memphis State), Penny Hardaway averaged 20.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists per game.

• He starred for the Tigers during the 1991-92 and 1992-93 seasons. Memphis State faced Tennessee in each of those years, with the coach Wade Houston’s Volunteers defeating Penny’s Tigers both times.

• On Dec. 14, 1991, Tennessee edged the Tigers, 65-64, at the Great American Pyramid. Allan Houston scored 16 of his game-high 24 points in the second half and sank two free throws with two seconds left to lift UT to victory. Hardaway finished with 21 point and 10 boards.

• On Dec. 6, 1992, Tennessee upset eighth-ranked Memphis State, 70-59, at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Allan Houston again led the Vols with 20 points and became UT’s second all-time leading scorer during the victory (he became No. 1 during the next game, vs. Syracuse). Hardaway led the way for the Tigers with 15 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.

• On Dec. 15, 2018, with Hardaway in his first season as the Tigers’ head coach, Tennessee traveled to Memphis and posted a 102-92 victory at FedEx Forum.

• One year later, on Dec. 14, 2019, Memphis returned the favor by posting a 51-47 victory over the Vols at Thompson-Boling Arena.

VOLS SUCCESSFUL ON THE IN-STATE CIRCUIT

• Tennessee has won its last eight games against in-state opponents and is 23-5 vs. in-state foes under coach Rick Barnes.

• Those 23 wins Vanderbilt (10x), Tennessee Tech (4x), ETSU (3x), Lipscomb (twice), Chattanooga, Memphis, Tennessee State and UT Martin.

FULKERSON & BAILEY NEARING 1,000-POINT MILESTONE

• With 950 points under his belt, super-senior forward John Fulkerson is 50 points shy of reaching the 1,000-point mark for his career.

• Senior guard Victor Bailey Jr. also could score his 1,000th Division I point this season. Bailey is sitting on 856 career points. He scored 513 points as an Oregon Duck before transferring to Tennessee after two years.

• A total of 52 Vols have scored at least 1,000 points during their time on Rocky Top, with Fulkerson’s former teammates, Jordan Bowden and Lamonté Turner, being the most recent additions to the 1,000-Point Club during the 2019-20 campaign.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.