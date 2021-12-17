Report: Canadian citizen arrested after using state account to steal rental cars

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Canadian citizen was arrested in Knoxville after allegedly using the Tennessee State account to steal rental cars in Georgia and Tennessee, according to a police report.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Cole Alexander Millard, 24, attempted to rent a BMW 328I from an Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Alcoa. After reserving the vehicle online, an employee said the man came to pick it up and showed a Georgia license under the name of Hunter Mitchell Robert.

Millard then attempted to use an account that belonged to the state of Tennessee to rent the vehicle, the report states. The employee reportedly became concerned that the rental could be a fraudulent transaction after discovering that a Charlotte airport rental had been abandoned under the same name.

After the employee confronted Milliard about the transaction, he reportedly fled the scene. The manager at the Enterprise told officers they had reviewed other transactions and learned that the 24-year-old had rented several cars using various accounts with the State of Tennessee, which allegedly began in February, officials said.

Millard reportedly went to another location in Knoxville to rent a vehicle on the same day. After presenting the same ID and Tennessee account, officers responded to the scene.

According to the police report, Millard, who had warrants on file for committing similar crimes, was identified by a detective in Atlanta. He was charged with multiple counts of theft of property.

