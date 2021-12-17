Report: MyGoFlight CEO, Charlie Schneider, dies following Alcoa plane crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The CEO of a Colorado based company called MyGoFlight was killed after a Cirrus plane crashed near McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa on Thursday morning, according to a publication posted by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association. The group reported that Charlie Schneider died following the crash.

Crews from the Alcoa Police Department, Alcoa Fire Department, Blount County Sheriff’s Office and American Medical Response responded to the single-engine plane crash on Singleton Station Rd., not far from McGhee-Tyson Airport, around 10:00 a.m. Thursday.

Plane Crash Update REPORT: CEO of MyGoFlight killed in Alcoa Cirrus plane crash Posted by WVLT on Friday, December 17, 2021

The two people on board were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center following the crash, according to City of Alcoa Spokesperson Emily Assenmacher.

The plane was equipped with a parachute and it was deployed, according to AOPA’s article, “The CAPS ballistic parachute was deployed, but the airplane crashed and was destroyed by fire.”

According to the article, “Schneider died after being taken to a hospital and the other occupant remains injured.”

The FAA and NTSB are investigating the cause of the crash and have not yet released a preliminary report. However, AOPA reported, “Although final accident reports will require time for analysis of the events surrounding the crash, an early assumption is that Schneider was demonstrating the SkyDisplay and encountered wake turbulence.”

The article from AOPA described Schneider as soft spoken, “His death is a loss to those of us here at AOPA as well as the entire GA community.”

MyGoFlight is a company that sells items for passengers and pilots.

“MYGOFLIGHT is driven to make flying and travel safer and simpler. We solve the problems that enhance airplanes and avionics technology as well as the journey itself,” according to the MyGoFlight website.

