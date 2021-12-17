Smoky Mountains Pink Jeep Tours announces Pigeon Forge Christmas Lights Tour

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pink Jeep Tours Smoky Mountains has announced its first-ever, limited-time Pigeon Forge Christmas Lights Tour, which will be offered through December.

The tour will last from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. and will be offered on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays through January 1.

Hot chocolate or apple cider will be offered to guests to start the guided tour of the Pigeon Forge Winterfest Lights, which features over twenty light displays.

“Festive sights include the Old Mill adorned with over 6,000 lights, a Fairytale Fantasy with depictions of favorites like Humpty Dumpty and Mother Goose, and the 60-foot-tall tree at Dolly Parton’s Stampede,” a spokesperson said.

In addition to the light show, guests will also be treated to an exclusive off-road tour of the 4x4 Bear Track Trail while hearing the history and folklore of Pigeon Forge, an announcement states.

“Our vision for the Christmas Lights Tour is to immerse our guests in the magic of Pigeon Forge during the holidays while incorporating the thrills of our signature off-roading adventures,” said John Fitzgibbons III, President of Pink Adventure Tours. “We are always seeking new ways to create memories worth repeating for our guests, and this tour provides the perfect setting for families and loved ones to come together this holiday season.”

Guests are also encouraged to bring blankets prior to the excursion for added comfort.

For more information, visit the Pink Adventure Tours website.

