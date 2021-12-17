Advertisement

Soggy Saturday, Frigid Sunday, Early Look At Christ

Meteorologist Ben Cathey tracks on and off rain for basically everyone Saturday, but we warm up heading towards Christmas.
By Ben Cathey
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Fog is here with more spring-y weather. That’s going nowhere until late Saturday afternoon. These near-record warm temperatures really drop off starting Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Fog is here, rain is mostly gone. That’s the case until 4:00-5:00 a.m. At that point, rain and an embedded December thunderstorm or two move northeast, starting near Watts Bar Lake. Those raindrops move towards the heart of the Valley by 6:00-9:00, pushing towards the Tri-Cities late morning. Pretty much everyone across East Tennessee and Southeastern Kentucky will get rain Saturday, especially in the morning.

We do get a break mid-day, and we are still exceptionally warm for mid December. Winds howl out of the south, which is a warmer wind. Gusts will routinely hit 25 or even 30 mph.

Cold air starts piping in early Sunday morning. We have a 20+ degree drop by Sunday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday through Thursday are dry and cooler. Monday has the only widespread ‘hard freeze’ next week. There’s lots of sunshine to follow Monday, though Tuesday will have partly cloud-covered skies. The system that once looked to bring some mountain rain Tuesday now trends south.

There’s a small chance of *rain* showers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Point blank: a White Christmas is not happening locally in 2021. While there’s a big range of temps in the Valley on Christmas, they’re all well above normal.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Forecast From WVLT
Forecast From WVLT(WVLT)

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
“She doesn’t remember anything,” Missing Knoxville woman returns home
Plane crash in Alcoa
Report: one dead one injured following plane crash in Alcoa
Multi-vehicle crash closes multiple lanes of I-40
Fatal multi-vehicle crash halts I-40 traffic
Heels on the Ground spent three days in Hawkins County
Youtuber accused of trespassing speaks amid search for Summer Wells
One person is dead following a crash on I-40 East, according to Knoxville Police Department...
Pedestrian killed on I-40 East near Papermill exit identified

Latest News

Ben tracks more rain Saturday followed by quieter and colder weather
Ben tracks more rain Saturday followed by quieter and colder weather
Scattered to isolated rain today.
Warm showers for today, ahead of rain and a cool down this weekend
Tracking Saturday's cold front
First Alert Forecast: Tracking more rain to a cool down
Here's the aerial view from Greene County, as the cirrus deck moves on in.
Rain rolls in as ‘hot’ stretch continues next several days