Soldier killed in Fort Campbell training accident identified

FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WVLT) - One soldier was killed and one was injured in a vehicle accident during a training exercise at Fort Campbell on Thursday morning, according to officials with the 101st Airborne Division.

The soldier was identified as 26-year-old Spc. James T. Roberts, according to WSMV.

The crash happened at 2:30 a.m., according to officials.

The 101st Airborne Division is investigating the incident.

The second soldier involved was in stable condition, according to officials.

Roberts leaves behind a wife, son, and mother, according to WSMV.

