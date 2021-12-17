Soldier killed in Fort Campbell training accident identified
One soldier was killed and one is in stable condition following a training accident at Fort Campbell, according to officials with the 101st Airborne Division.
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:44 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT CAMPBELL, KY. (WVLT) - One soldier was killed and one was injured in a vehicle accident during a training exercise at Fort Campbell on Thursday morning, according to officials with the 101st Airborne Division.
The soldier was identified as 26-year-old Spc. James T. Roberts, according to WSMV.
The crash happened at 2:30 a.m., according to officials.
The 101st Airborne Division is investigating the incident.
The second soldier involved was in stable condition, according to officials.
Roberts leaves behind a wife, son, and mother, according to WSMV.
Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.