Warm showers for today, ahead of rain and a cool down this weekend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Friday’s rain is scattered to spotty, but we’re still on the warm side. The cold front pushes in soggier conditions Saturday, before pushing down temperatures for Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Scattered showers continue this morning. Between wet streets, some fog, and leftover rain, you may want to leave early. We’re starting the day with mild temperatures, though, with a low around 55 degrees.

Rain is becoming more isolated, with a mostly cloudy view to partly cloudy at times. We’re topping out around 68 degrees, with southwesterly wind between 5 and 10 mph and gusts around 15 mph at times.

Tonight stays mild, with a low of 54, mostly cloudy and spotty rain. The leading edge of the rain arrives in the morning, spreading out to an 80% coverage.

LOOKING AHEAD

Saturday has an 80% coverage heavier rain and isolated storms morning to early afternoon, then scattered rain afternoon to evening, with the colder air slowly approaching. So, we’re still around 67 degrees, just not as enjoyable in the rain.

We’ll feel that cold front Sunday, with a 20-degree swing! Sunday starts out around 40 degrees, mostly cloudy with a stray shower leftover. We’ll see the sky clear as the day goes on, and top out around 48 degrees.

Next week is gradually warming. Monday and Tuesday are in the low 50s, with more clouds Monday night into Tuesday and a stray mountain shower possible.

Then mid 50s Wednesday through Friday. Now, clouds start increasing Thursday to Christmas Eve Friday. We’re monitoring some rain chances to just beyond your First Alert 8-Day Planner.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts.

