Zoo Knoxville welcomes Silver Leaf langur baby

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bright orange Silvered Leaf langur baby was welcomed to Zoo Knoxville on Dec. 12!

The infant is said to be healthy, nursing and closely monitored to make sure it continues to thrive, an announcement stated. The baby, who zoo officials nicknamed “bright orange troop member,” will keep its orange coloring for three to six months, then will transition to darker fur like the other member afterward.

At this time, it is undetermined if the infant is a boy or a girl; therefore, it has yet to be named. However, the zoo’s family of silvered leaf langurs made up of males Walter and Opie and females Teagan, Melody, Lucy, and Cola will have all hands on deck to care for the baby. The social practice is called allomothering, an announcement said.

The langur was the third to be born at the zoo since experts began working with the species in 2017.

Zoo Knoxville is part of the Silvered Leaf langur Species Survival Plan, a collaborative national conservation program in U.S. zoos accredited by The Association of Zoos and Aquariums.

The species’ habitat is being destroyed by logging and palm oil plantations. Experts said they are also threatened by hunting and the illegal pet trade.

“One of the best ways to support conservation of langurs and other animals impacted by palm oil farming is to purchase products made with sustainable palm oil,” Zoo Knoxville officials said.

If you are interested in checking for langur-friendly products, download the “Sustainable Palm Oil Shopping” app created by Cheyenne Mountain Zoo.

