Clearing out and cooling off Sunday

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking a warm up ahead of Christmas.
Clearing out Sunday
Clearing out Sunday
By Paige Noël
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few showers linger Sunday morning, but we’ll dry out, clear out and cool off for your Sunday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers and some pockets of heavy rainfall continue overnight into early Sunday morning. Temperatures will drop to near 42 degrees by Sunday morning.

Clouds and showers linger early Sunday but as this cold front moves out of here, we’ll clear out and cool off. Highs will only get to near 46 degrees. Winds from the northeast might make it feel a little bit cooler out there Sunday afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD

Monday through Thursday are dry and cooler. Monday has the only widespread ‘hard freeze’ next week with a low of 28 in the morning. There’s lots of sunshine to follow Monday, though Tuesday will have partly cloud-covered skies. The system that once looked to bring some mountain rain Tuesday now trends south.

There’s a small chance of *rain* showers Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Point blank: a White Christmas is not happening locally in 2021. While there’s a big range of temps in the Valley on Christmas, they’re all well above normal.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos there for you, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

Saturday evening's 8-day forecast
Saturday evening's 8-day forecast

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

