“It’s just difficult to get any help.” | Pay raise being pushed by Hamblen Co. Sheriff

The Hamblen County Sheriff plans to ask the county commission for a pay increase for his correctional officers.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 10:23 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Hamblen County Sheriff plans to ask the county commission for a pay increase for his correctional officers.

“I will use Governor Lee’s endorsement of the 37% pay raise to push my concern for the correction officers of the Hamblen county jail and I’m sure the other sheriffs are looking at this too from the same viewpoint,” said Jarnagin.

He said they nearly average an assault a day at the jail either because the inmates fight among themselves or fight with the correctional officers.

“Any correction officer deserves every penny that they can get. Because it’s a very, very dangerous job,” said Jarnagin.

When he took over as Sheriff in 2006 he explained the correctional officers earned $10.04 an hour.

“It has taken me 15 years to actually get that raised up to $15.00 an hour,” said Jarnagin.

In the mid-2000′s they would have up to 80 applicants apply, but last month there were only four and he needed 12 correctional officers.

“If we don’t address the pay of the local correction officers, I can see a percentage of them going to the state of Tennessee to work in a state prison, because they’re used to that kind of work,” said Jarnagin.

Hamblen County Mayor, Bill Brittain, told WVLT News that he recognized the need to be competitive. He added the budget process begins in May, but hasn’t received anything about correctional pay from Jarnagin yet.

