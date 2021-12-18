Advertisement

Knoxville brewpub, Balter Beerworks, donates to youth foundation

Balter Beerworks, a Knoxville brewpub, donated to Emerald Youth Foundation as part of their Charity Partners program.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 8:52 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Balter Beerworks donated more than $3,000 to their charity partner Emerald Youth Foundation, according to spokesperson Holly Ralston.

The funds came from food sales and donations from patrons made during November as part of their Charity Partners program.

“We are grateful to Balter and the SquareUp Foundation for their generosity and advocacy through the entire month of November. Such an investment is a great example of what it takes to ensure the next generation of city young people can thrive in life, the community, and the workforce,” said Steve Diggs, president and chief executive officer of Emerald Youth Foundation.

SquareOne, the holding company that manages Balter Beerworks, used their SquareUp Foundation which connects their restaurants with local charities.

“Balter Beerworks, the holding company and foundation have core values that recognize collective success is found in the will and ability to support and invest in others,” said David Wedekind, founder and partner at Balter Beerworks. “Our vulnerable families, neighbors and especially children, need our support.”

The Emerald Youth Foundation uses sports, spirituality, and education to engage urban Knoxville communities to empower the next generation.

