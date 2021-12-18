KPD: Man critically injured in Knoxville shooting, suspect at large

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is critically injured following a shooting early Saturday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

Officers responded to the report of a shooting at approximately 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 at 1404 Fort Promise Drive.

Once on the scene, officers found a man who had been shot. The man was transported to the UT Medical Center with possible life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crimes Unit investigators interviewed witnesses located at the scene, KPD said.

The suspect fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

The shooting remains under investigation at this time.

