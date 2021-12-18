KPD searching for suspect of overnight East Knoxville shooting

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred overnight Saturday.

Officers responded to a shooting reported at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Dec. 18. Once on the scene, a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound was found, officials said.

The man was transported to UT Medical Center in serious condition.

Violent Crime Unit investigators interviewed a witness on the scene. The suspect or suspects from the shooting have not yet been identified.

“It is believed that numerous people were at the scene of the shooting when it occurred,” KPD Public Information Officer Scott Erland said.

Investigators ask that people reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 865-215-7165, online, or via the P3 Tips mobile app if they know any information regarding the incident.

Tipsters will remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

