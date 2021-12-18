Advertisement

Person trapped following multi-vehicle crash near Old Airport Rd.

One person was trapped inside a car following a crash in the area of Old Airport Rd. and Hwy 25-32, according to officials with the White Pine Fire Department.
One person was trapped following a crash in the area of Old Airport Rd. and Hwy 25-32.
One person was trapped following a crash in the area of Old Airport Rd. and Hwy 25-32.(White Pine FD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the White Pine Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning near Old Airport Rd and Hwy 25-32 in Jefferson Co., according to officials with the WPFD.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found one person trapped in one of the vehicles. Crews extracted the person in under seven minutes, officials said.

WPFD was dispatched early this morning to a two vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident in the area of Old Airport Rd and Hwy...

Posted by White Pine Fire Department on Saturday, December 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
‘She doesn’t remember anything’ | Missing Knoxville woman returns home
MyGoFlight CEO Charlie Schneider died following a plane crash near McGhee Tyson Airport,...
Report: MyGoFlight CEO, Charlie Schneider, dies following Alcoa plane crash
Multi-vehicle crash closes multiple lanes of I-40
Fatal multi-vehicle crash halts I-40 traffic
Plane crash in Alcoa
Report: one dead one injured following plane crash in Alcoa
Bank robbery Suspect
KCSO, FBI investigating West Knoxville bank robbery

Latest News

The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to...
Police searching for missing Jefferson Co. teen
Clearing out Sunday
Clearing out and cooling off Sunday
Tennessee was getting prepared to go head-to-head with Memphis before it was canceled an hour...
Tennessee-Memphis basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines
The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Award