Person trapped following multi-vehicle crash near Old Airport Rd.
One person was trapped inside a car following a crash in the area of Old Airport Rd. and Hwy 25-32, according to officials with the White Pine Fire Department.
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:31 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the White Pine Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning near Old Airport Rd and Hwy 25-32 in Jefferson Co., according to officials with the WPFD.
When firefighters arrived on scene, they found one person trapped in one of the vehicles. Crews extracted the person in under seven minutes, officials said.
