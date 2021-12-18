Person trapped following multi-vehicle crash near Old Airport Rd.

WHITE PINE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Firefighters with the White Pine Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident Saturday morning near Old Airport Rd and Hwy 25-32 in Jefferson Co., according to officials with the WPFD.

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found one person trapped in one of the vehicles. Crews extracted the person in under seven minutes, officials said.

WPFD was dispatched early this morning to a two vehicle Motor Vehicle Accident in the area of Old Airport Rd and Hwy... Posted by White Pine Fire Department on Saturday, December 18, 2021

