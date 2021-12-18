Advertisement

Police searching for missing Jefferson Co. teen

The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to officials with the New Market Police Department.
The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to...
The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to officials with the New Market Police Department,(New Market PD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 5:13 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are searching for a Jefferson Co. teen, according to officials with the New Market Police Department.

The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to officials.

Champ is 5′6, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio sedan with tinted windows and a purple decal on the back windshield with the initials “ECF”.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Market Police Department at 865-475-7997 or the Jefferson Co. Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

Copyright 2021 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Knoxville family is hoping for a positive ending as their 29-year-old daughter, and sister...
‘She doesn’t remember anything’ | Missing Knoxville woman returns home
MyGoFlight CEO Charlie Schneider died following a plane crash near McGhee Tyson Airport,...
Report: MyGoFlight CEO, Charlie Schneider, dies following Alcoa plane crash
Multi-vehicle crash closes multiple lanes of I-40
Fatal multi-vehicle crash halts I-40 traffic
Plane crash in Alcoa
Report: one dead one injured following plane crash in Alcoa
Bank robbery Suspect
KCSO, FBI investigating West Knoxville bank robbery

Latest News

One person was trapped following a crash in the area of Old Airport Rd. and Hwy 25-32.
Person trapped following multi-vehicle crash near Old Airport Rd.
Clearing out Sunday
Clearing out and cooling off Sunday
Tennessee was getting prepared to go head-to-head with Memphis before it was canceled an hour...
Tennessee-Memphis basketball game canceled due to COVID-19 guidelines
The Island in Pigeon Forge's brand new $20 million attraction granted a nomination for USA...
Pigeon Forge attraction nominated for USA Today’s 10Best Award