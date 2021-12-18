Police searching for missing Jefferson Co. teen

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - Police are searching for a Jefferson Co. teen, according to officials with the New Market Police Department.

The 16-year-old, Emily Faith Champ, was last seen leaving her house on Tuesday, according to officials.

Champ is 5′6, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was driving a silver 2012 Kia Rio sedan with tinted windows and a purple decal on the back windshield with the initials “ECF”.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the New Market Police Department at 865-475-7997 or the Jefferson Co. Dispatch at 865-475-6855.

