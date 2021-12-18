Advertisement

Powell community welcomes new fire engine to Station 31

The new engine went into service Saturday just after noon, once the equipment was mounted, fire hose loaded, and training complete.
The Powell community received a new fire engine.
The Powell community received a new fire engine.(Rural Metro)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Dec. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The firefighters at Station 31 welcomed a new fire engine on Saturday, according to officials with the Rural Metro Fire Department.

The new engine went into service Saturday just after noon, once the equipment was mounted, fire hose loaded, and training complete.

Engine 231 was pushed into its new home by four of the station’s personnel.

It's official! Engine 231 has been pushed into its new home! Congratulations to the Powell Community!

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Saturday, December 18, 2021

“We love our new truck, and we hope the community will as well,” officials said in a Facebook post.

The total value of the truck and all of the equipment, is a little less than $500,000 according to officials.

The Halls community also got a new fire engine that made its debut at the Halls Christmas Parade on Dec. 11.

Both engines were built by Ferrara Fire Apparatus, who received an order for their 7,000th fire apparatus in Nov.

“For the last 30 years, we have dedicated ourselves to utilizing the latest technological methods and heavy-duty materials to construct the strongest custom-engineered fire apparatus in the industry,” shared Bert McCutcheon, vice president and general manager, Ferrara. “I congratulate our experienced team on reaching this important milestone and look forward to many more in the years to come. Together, we’ll continue to build the strongest fire trucks in the industry that help our customers and the communities they serve.”

Hey Halls and North Knox County, we have a Christmas Present for you! Rural Metro Fire has just purchased two brand...

Posted by Rural Metro Fire - Knox County on Saturday, December 11, 2021

If you have questions about Rural Metro Fire you can call Member Services at 865-560-0239.

