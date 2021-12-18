Rural Metro Fire responds to Farragut house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire Friday afternoon caused by a chimney, according to officials.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., fire officials responded to 10808 Farragut Hills Road and saw heavy smoke and fire around the chimney from outside the home, according to Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeffery Bagwell.

“The owner had a fire in the fire box earlier and later noticed heavy smoke coming from around the chimney from the outside of the home,” a release said.

The owner had evacuated prior to officials arriving.

No injuries were reported, and the exact cause is under investigation.

“Another good reminder to have your chimneys cleaned annually BEFORE you begin burning wood,” Bagwell said.

