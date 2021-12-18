Advertisement

Rural Metro Fire responds to Farragut house fire

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Farragut Hills Road Fire
Farragut Hills Road Fire(Rural Metro Fire)
By Paige Hill
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire responded to a house fire Friday afternoon caused by a chimney, according to officials.

At approximately 3:30 p.m., fire officials responded to 10808 Farragut Hills Road and saw heavy smoke and fire around the chimney from outside the home, according to Rural Metro Fire Public Information Officer Jeffery Bagwell.

“The owner had a fire in the fire box earlier and later noticed heavy smoke coming from around the chimney from the outside of the home,” a release said.

The owner had evacuated prior to officials arriving.

No injuries were reported, and the exact cause is under investigation.

“Another good reminder to have your chimneys cleaned annually BEFORE you begin burning wood,” Bagwell said.

